Dry spell set to continue into the weekend for Aylesbury Vale and temperatures could reach low 20s

Following a lively spell of weather with thunderstorms across Aylesbury Vale a couple of weeks ago, the past 10 days have been benign weather-wise, with very little happening.

Since Monday, May 15, we haven’t recorded any measurable rain in or around Aylesbury and the dry conditions are persisting at the moment too. The reason for the settled weather is high pressure, a large area of descending air in the atmosphere that prevents the growth of rain-bearing clouds.

But, the high pressure we’ve so far witnessed has been largely parked to the west of the UK, bringing in winds from the north or east; a fairly cool direction for mid-May.

Day-time temperatures have been typically close to normal, and we saw them peak at around 20C last Thursday. Night-times have been rather chilly though, even with a few fog patches, and we dropped as low as 2 or 3C last Wednesday morning.

There are signs of a change coming, however, as high pressure begins to drift eastwards into the North Sea and Scandinavia later this week and into early next. Should this happen, we’ll begin to import our air from the continent - a much warmer direction in late May and early June.

For the rest of this week, our resident area of high pressure should maintain mostly dry weather through Thursday, Friday and the weekend, and it may well become a little warmer with temperatures into the low 20s Celsius.