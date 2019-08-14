County weather warnings as heavy rain expected in Aylesbury Vale

Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to hit the Aylesbury Vale as forecasters issue another weather warning

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for parts of the Aylesbury Vale today (Wednesday) with heavy rain and thunderstorms set to hit the county.

File photo

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and transport disruption, forecasters have warned.

The official weather warning is in place from 2-10pm today, although it has already started raining in many parts of the county this morning.

The Met Office is predicting that some areas could see 40mm of rain fall in two to three hours.