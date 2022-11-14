Chilly weather finally set to hit Aylesbury Vale, weather expert warns

We have now reached the midpoint in November and, until a couple of days ago, we were still waiting for anything that resembled late-autumn or winter weather.

Daytime temperatures last week, over the weekend and into this week have ranged from 13 to 16 Celsius across the Aylesbury Vale, four to five degrees above where they should be for the time of year. Equally impressively, night-time minimum temperatures ranged between 8 and 10C Celsius,

which is around five degrees above average.

It is set to get cooler (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

There wasn’t a frost to be seen. It isn’t just here that has been bathed in late-Autumn warmth. In fact, sheltered parts of northern and eastern Scotland reached just shy of 20 degrees Celsius on Friday last week, representing a temperature of around 12 degrees above the seasonal norm. Meanwhile,

Porthmadog in Wales reached 21.2C on Sunday, the warmest Remembrance Sunday on record in the UK.

Our warm weather has been dragged all the way from the tropical Atlantic in recent weeks, from latitudes as far south as Cuba. However, you’ve no doubt witnessed quite a change in the feel of the weather over the last few days, as winds have switched from south-westerly to westerly.

Temperatures are now closer to where they should be and the night-times have been chillier too.

