The 22 Buckinghamshire postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the 22 Buckinghamshire postcodes eligible.

22 Buckinghamshire postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.

Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.

Cold weather payments: what are they?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Cold weather payments: Buckinghamshire postcodes currently eligible

So far, the Buckinghamshire postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:

HP5 Chesham, Buckinghamshire

HP6 Amersham, Buckinghamshire

HP7 Amersham, Buckinghamshire

HP8 Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire

HP9 Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

HP10 Chepping Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

HP11 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

HP12 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

HP13 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

HP14 Bledlow-cum-Saunderton, Buckinghamshire

HP15 Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire

HP16 Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire

HP17 Dinton, Buckinghamshire

HP18 Ashendon, Buckinghamshire

HP19 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

HP20 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

HP21 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

HP22 Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire

HP27 Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire

SL7 Marlow, Buckinghamshire

SL8 Wooburn, Buckinghamshire

SL9 Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire