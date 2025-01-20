The 22 Buckinghamshire postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
22 Buckinghamshire postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.
Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.
Cold weather payments: what are they?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
Cold weather payments: who is eligible?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Cold weather payments: Buckinghamshire postcodes currently eligible
So far, the Buckinghamshire postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:
- HP5 Chesham, Buckinghamshire
- HP6 Amersham, Buckinghamshire
- HP7 Amersham, Buckinghamshire
- HP8 Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire
- HP9 Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
- HP10 Chepping Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- HP11 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- HP12 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- HP13 High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- HP14 Bledlow-cum-Saunderton, Buckinghamshire
- HP15 Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire
- HP16 Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire
- HP17 Dinton, Buckinghamshire
- HP18 Ashendon, Buckinghamshire
- HP19 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- HP20 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- HP21 Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- HP22 Weston Turville, Buckinghamshire
- HP27 Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire
- SL7 Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- SL8 Wooburn, Buckinghamshire
- SL9 Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.