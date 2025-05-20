Bank holiday weather forecast: Met Office releases prediction for Aylesbury as England prepares for rain

The Met Office has released its weather projections for the upcoming bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While people might tentatively hope for sunny skies and hot weather in the 20s for the late May three-day break, much of the headlines nationally have referenced the rainfall expected to land Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in parts of the country.

However, in Aylesbury the outlook is not quite as bleak as it is in northern parts of England. The highest chance of rainfall on Saturday stands at just 60% and comes between 1pm and 4pm. Weather on that date has been described as cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime, by the national weather service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, chances of rainfall are even lower, with the highest anticipated chance of rain given as 50/50 and the highest predicted temperature matches that of the previous day, at 19 degrees. The Met Office’s overall summary of the weather is “sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning”.

Light rain is expected over the bank holiday. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Once again on Monday, the chances of rain are given as 50% at its highest, while the highest predicted temperature on the day has fallen by two degrees, it is also expected to be cloudy.

The Met Office’s wider outlook for the Aylesbury’s south-east region is that the weather will be more unsettled than in the days prior, becoming cloudy with outbreaks of light rain on Saturday evening.

According to the Met Office, the west of England will receive the most rainfall and it is expected to be most windy in the north-west parts of the country.