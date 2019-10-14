Aylesbury Vale hour-by-hour forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit during yellow weather warning

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place in Aylesbury Vale until 23.59pm on Monday (14 Oct).

The Met Office said, “Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption. Rain is expected to move northwards across parts of central, southern and eastern England on Monday. This will be heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening.”

This is an hour-by-hour breakdown of when heavy rain is set to hit Aylesbury Vale.

12:00 - Heavy rain - 11C

13:00 - Light rain - 11C

14:00 - Heavy rain - 11C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 11C

16:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

17:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

18:00 - Light rain - 12C

19:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

20:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

21:00 - Heavy rain - 12C

22:00 - Overcast - 11C

23:00 - Overcast - 11C

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses