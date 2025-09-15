Aylesbury given Met Office weather warning due to strong winds

The Met Office has issued a weather warning in the Aylesbury area relating to strong winds affecting the town and its surrounding villages.

A majority of England has been given a weather warning related to strong gusts impacting travel across the country.

Aylesbury is subject to a yellow weather warning from the Met Office until 6pm today with the body alerting the public to potential strong winds coming to the town from 8pm yesterday.

"Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power,” the Met Office’s notice says.

This is likely to cause some delays to railway services, The Met Office stated. Some bus journey times may be altered and there is a risk of homes temporarily losing power, the Government body also disclosed.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”

Residents are advised to check journey times before starting their trips. A yellow warning is the least serious alert that the Met Office delivers.

The Met Office is predicting high temperatures of 17 degrees today, but the winds will make it feel colder. There remains a decent possibility of rainfall coming this afternoon. Across Aylesbury’s region the weather is expected to be windy with sunny spells but also blustery scattered sharp showers.