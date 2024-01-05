Aylesbury Vale is still feeling the effects of Storm Henk

Flood alerts remain active in Aylesbury and neighbouring villages despite lighter rain being forecast today (5 January).

Also, the Environment Agency has issued a flood warning relating to the River Thame. A warning is issued by the Government agency when flooding is expected and an alert is placed in areas where flooding is possible.

This morning’s alert covers Eythrope to Chiselhampton including Cuddington, Thame, Shabbington, Ickford, Waterperry, Cuddesdon, Wheatley and Chippinghurst.

A flood warning sign deployed in England this morning. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “River levels are rising on the River Thame as a result of heavy rainfall. Therefore, flooding of property and roads is expected, especially properties closest to the river in the Aylesbury area.”

Also, the agency is asking people to be prepared for the possibility of more flooding in the Aylesbury area, including Wendover and Weston Turville.

River levels have risen on the Bear Brook in response to rainfall, the Environment Agency reports. Residents who live near to Bear Brook are being advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses. With showers being expected overnight in Aylesbury Vale, which could cause more overflow, the agency will be providing further updates on the river tomorrow.

Environment Agency's interactive flood alert map, red represents a flood warning

Further parts of Aylesbury could be at risk of flooding from further River Thame overflow, which people should be prepared for between Eythrope to Chiselhampton. The Environment Agency believes flooding is possible in North Aylesbury as a result of river levels, and property flooding is expected.

Large areas of Aylesbury are subject to flood alerts on the agency’s interactive map, including Meadowcroft and Watermead.

For a majority of the week the south of England has been the subject of a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office. This is a result of Storm Henk, which has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to South East England.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service responders attended a flood at a building site in Wendover brought on by the storm on Tuesday (2 January).