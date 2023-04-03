After the wettest March for 42 years here comes the sun to brighten up Easter across Aylesbury Vale say local MetDesk forecasters.

Our columnist Matt Andrews, a MetDesk forecaster, takes a detailed look at what we can expect from the weather across Aylesbury Vale over the next week or so:

There has been plenty of dry and fine weather across the UK and the Aylesbury Vale over the past few days thanks to an area of high pressure, which is in stark contrast to the dull and often unsettled conditions experienced in March. Daytime temperatures reached double figures on both Monday and Tuesday, with the increasingly strong spring sunshine making it feel pleasantly warm, although the nights have been rather chilly with pockets of frost developing under largely clear skies.

Spring sunshine

According to provisional figures from the Met Office, England, Wales and Northern Ireland had one of the wettest Marches since 1836, when records began. For England, it was the wettest March since at least 1981, with rainfall totals 91% higher than the climate average up until 30th March.

It was particularly wet on the final day of the month across southern and central parts of England with outbreaks of heavy rain associated with a deep area of low pressure, which tracked eastwards across the UK. This area of low pressure was also responsible for a swathe of strong winds which impacted northern France, and was named Storm Mathis by the French meteorological service. Strong winds were also observed across the hills and coasts in southern counties of England, with gusts in excess of 60mph recorded in the most exposed spots along English Channel coasts.

It was the rainfall totals that were more noteworthy closer to home, with 24-hour rainfall totals widely reaching 15-25mm across southern England and south Wales. At MetDesk headquarters in Wendover, 25.6mm was recorded, which caused localised surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions.