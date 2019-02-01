Weather round-up: Snow and ice causing disruption across Aylesbury Vale

Snow and ice is causing disruption across Aylesbury Vale this morning (Friday).
Thames Valley Police are asking the public to drive safely and to the road conditions.
Earlier this morning, the A421 was closed between Buckingham and Milton Keynes after a milk lorry lost control on the road by Singleborough - this re-opened at around 8.30am.
Transport for Bucks said they have been 'gritting regularly' and have 'completed full runs across the county', and issued a warning just after 8am that some roads were still quite difficult to pass at the moment.
All classes scheduled to run at Bucks adult learning centres this morning, including the one in Aylesbury are closed and an update about afternoon classes will be posted later.
The following schools across Aylesbury Vale are closed:
Aston Clinton School and Pre-School
Aylesbury College Day Nursery
Aylesbury Grammar
Aylesbury High
Aylesbury Vale Academy
Berryfields C of E Primary
Bearbrook Combined
Bedgrove infant and junior schools
Bierton Church of England Combined
Bierton Pre-School
Big Bear Nursery
Blueprint
Booker Park
Brill Church of England Combined
Broughton infant and junior schools
Buckingham Park Church of England Primary
Buckingham Primary School
The Buckingham School
Buckinghamshire Primary Pupil Referral Unit
Chearsley and Haddenham under-fives
Cheddington Combined and Pre-School
The Children's Room Day Nursery, Wendover
Chiltern Way Academy (all campuses)
Cottesloe School
Cublington Nursery School
Cuddington and Dinton Church of England School
Dinton Pre-School
East Claydon School
Elmhurst School
First Steps Pre-School, Princes Risborough
Furze Down School, Winslow
Gawcott Pre-School
George Grenville Academy, Buckingham
The Grange
Great Kimble Church of England
Green Ridge Primary Academy, Aylesbury
Grendon Underwood Combined School
Haddenham Community junior and infant schools
Haddenham Puddleducks Pre-School
Haddenham St Mary's Church of England School
Halton Community Combined School
Hawkslade Farm Pre-School
Haydon Abbey School and Pre-School
John Colet
John Hampden
Lace Hill Academy, Buckingham
Little Acorns Kindergarten, Aylesbury
Long Crendon
Longwick Church of England Combined
Maids Moreton Church of England
Maids Moreton Pre-School
Misbourne School
Monks Risborough Church of England Primary
Mursley Church of England Primary
New Millside Pre-School
North Marston Church of England
Oak Green
Oakley Church of England Combined
Overstone Combined
The Pace Centre, Aylesbury
Padbury Church of England
Pathways primary pupil referral unit
Pebble Brook School (day and boarding)
Pollyanna Pre-School
Prestwood infant and junior schools
Princes Risborough Primary
Princes Risborough School
Puzzle Centre, Buckingham
Quainton Church of England
Rainbow Pre-School, Aylesbury
Roundwood Primary School
Royal Latin School, Buckingham
Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School
St Edward's Catholic Junior School
St James and St John's Church of England Primary
St John's Church of England
St Joseph's Catholic Infant School
St Louis Catholic Primary
St Mary's Church of England
St Mary's Pre-School
St Michael's Catholic School, Aylesbury
St Michael's Church of England Combined, Stewkley
Steeple Claydon
Stocklake Park
Stoke Mandeville Combined
Stone Church of England Combined
Stone and Fairford Leys Pre-School
Swanbourne Church of England
Thomas Hickman
Thornborough Infant School
Tingewick Pre-School
Treehouse Pre-School
Turnfurlong infant and junior schools
Twyford Church of England
Wendover Church of England Junior
Wendover Pre-School
Westcott Church of England
Weston Turville Church of England
Whaddon Church of England
Whitchurch Combined
William Harding
Windmill Pre-School, Brill
Wingrave Church of England Combined
Wingrave Pre-School
Winslow Church of England Combined
An exception to the rule is Waddesdon Village Primary School, which is open from 9.30am this morning, however the school has said that parents are not required to get their children in unless they feel it it safe to do so.
Arriva issued the following update about their Aylesbury Vale services at 9am:
8 – Tring Road, Bedgrove Road, Wendover Road straight in to RAF Halton - unable to serve Weston Turville or Bedgrove
9 – Normal route but unable to serve Hawkslade
60 – Running as an X60, main roads only - unable to serve Maids Moreton
X60 – Main roads only - unable to serve Maids Moreton
150 – Normal service but subject to delays
280/X8 – Now serving Haddenham but unable to serve the station. Serving Thame Town Centre not Thame Park. Unable to serve Church Road in Wheatley, running straight up London Road
300 – Running as X30 main roads only
500 – Currently operating normal route but subject to delays
Leighton Buzzard town services - Normal routes but with delays
Chiltern Railways said that some services into London Marylebone via Aylesbury Vale Parkway were cancelled this morning due to crew availability - 7.10am, 9am, 10.41am.
The service departing around now (9.35am) from London to Oxford is calling at Haddenham and Thame Parkway at 10.11am.
Please send us your snow pictures via e-mail and let us know how the weather is affecting you - e-mail neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk.