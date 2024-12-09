We wish you a merry Christmas! Carolfest brings Christmas cheer to Aylesbury

Yesterday (Sunday 8 December), Aylesbury Town Council held their annual carol-singing event, Carolfest, in St Mary’s Church.

The much-loved free event attracted hundreds of residents and visitors to come together and celebrate the festive season as a community, with sing-along carols such as ‘Jingle bells’ as well as performances of ‘When Santa comes to town’ from Turnfurlong Junior School Choir and ‘The holly and the ivy’ from The Grange School Choir. The singing was supported by BSL interpretation from Hand Talking.

The service was led by Erika Sanderson and Father Doug Zimmerman, and a poem written by the Bard of Aylesbury, ‘Ode to Carolfest’, was read. Music throughout the evening was provided by St Mary’s Brass band.

Carolers were greeted by the Hand Talking choir, adding Christmas cheer for those arriving. Lanterns made by the 1st Aylesbury Rainbows and Brownies lined the walkway once inside the church to create a suitably festive entrance to the event. All were encouraged to wear their best Christmas clothing, creating a sea of Santa hats, festive jumpers and elf attire, set amongst the beautiful ambience of the church lighting.

Festivities extended to sharing some Christmas treats, including gingerbread made by residents of the Freemantle Trust’s care homes and served by their staff, and mince pies donated by Morrisons and Waitrose Aylesbury stores, served by the Aylesbury Matrix Explorer Scout Unit. Donations collected for Christmas treats, as well as a collection during the evening, were in aid of the Town Mayor’s charity, Pace.

The Town Council thanks all those who made Carolfest possible.