'We were surprised how much rubbish we found': Community clear-up takes place in the centre of Aylesbury

Around 20 people took part in a community tidy-up in Aylesbury's Central ward at the weekend.

Organised by local councillors Waheed Raja and Tim Dixon, the tidy-up saw a group of volunteers cover Highbridge Road, Queens Road, Turnfurlong and the surrounding area, picking up litter and improving the appearance of the area.

A community tidy-up event in central Aylesbury at the weekend

Cllr Raja said: "We were surprised at how much rubbish we found - we filled 15 bags of rubbish in an hour and a half.

"We are really pleased with how the event went and would like to thank everyone who turned up to help.

"We hope this can be a monthly thing and we may extend it to cover other areas of Aylesbury."

A community tidy-up event in central Aylesbury at the weekend