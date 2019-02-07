"We want to build a stronger community in Southcourt"

Southcourt Baptist Church is extending a warm invitation to all who have English as their second language and who wish to improve their conversational skills.

The first 'English Conversation Group' will start on 25th February and run from 9:30 to 10:30 am weekly for six weeks. It is completely free of charge and refreshments will be provided.

Howard James, who is leading this initiative commented: "We, as a church, do a lot of community work and this is just another outreach we'd like to do to build a stronger community in Southcourt.

"It is an informal event to encourage local people from other cultures and help them improve their English conversation skills."

For further details or to book you can email - EngConv@outlook.com

Southcourt Baptist Church is already committed to a number of community activities such as ‘Bridge the Gap’ which is held on the first and third Saturday each month at 12:00, for those currently finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Here, between 100 and 140 guests are provided with a hot lunch in a friendly atmosphere.

Most guests also leave with food/clothing etc. provided by the church, local supermarkets and the charity Trussell Trust. For those who are homeless; Amicus Trust is normally in attendance to assist in finding the homeless accommodation.

All events take place at Southcourt Baptist Church 40, Penn Road, Aylesbury HP21 8HW.