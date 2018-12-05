"We understand the struggle, and want to give something back to the community"

A family have decided to set up a stall in Aylesbury on December 10, to help feed those less lucky

Stevi and Steven Beckford, from Aylesbury will be feeding the homeless and unfortunate on December 10, from 4pm to 6pm from their mobile trailer, S7S

S&S Kitchen

Stevi said: "We have only had our trailer since July 2018, but since we've started everyone has been so supportive.

"Because of this, we really want to give something back to the community. The people of Aylesbury have been wonderful!

Stevie explained that hers and Steven's past means it is something they have always wanted to do.

Stevi: "My husband grew up in a rough area, and understands the struggle of people living on the street. We've seen first hand how hard it is for people who can't feed themselves, never mind their families.

"This is just giving something back to a place that has given us so much. We've been on a journey ourselves, and without the support of the community we could be in the same position as some of the people we are trying to help."

Stevi and Steven will be serving food from their trailer in Market Square on December 10 from 4pm to 6pm.

Stevie added: "This is something we want to do every year. We will have the trailer set up in either Kingsbury or Market Square, so please pass the message on to anybody you know who is struggling and help get the word out.