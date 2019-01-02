'We have no regrets': Couple explain why they have put Dinton Folly on the market

A couple who transformed Dinton Folly from a Grade II listed building into a family home have said that they are putting the property on the market with a heavy heart.

Jaime and Mimi Fernandez purchased the building in February 2018 for £100,000 and set about transforming it into a family home for four.

The ambitious project was featured on an episode of Channel Four's Grand Designs in September and in November won a design award from Aylesbury Vale District Council in the 'Best Restoration' category.

Despite the time, money and energy invested in the project the couple have put the folly on the market at an asking price of £850,000.

Jaime told the Herald: "We decided we wanted to grow our family and although the folly is a suitable family property it would probably only cater for a maximum of a family of four.

"We have also been offered a business opportunity in Spain and we miss the warm weather!

Dinton Folly

"It was not an easy decision given that we invested three years of time and money into the project.

"Looking back we are proud of the renovation and the way we transformed the building.

"We have had a lot of interest in the folly since we put it on the market but no firm offers yet.

"We have no regrets about anything and have loved our time living there."

Although Jaime put the folly on the market a couple of months ago, he only spoke out about his reasons for selling it today (Wednesday).