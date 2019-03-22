'We dared to live a dream': Rocky & Kook owners announce store to close next month

The owners of Rocky & Kook say they are 'devastated' that they will have to close the doors at their store next month.

The store, based in Temple Street, Aylesbury, specialises in vintage and retro clothing, shoes and other memorabilia and opened in 2016.

Kay and Ruby Lewis outside Rocky & Kook in Aylesbury

It is run by Kay Lewis and her daughter Ruby, with Daisy Bailes completing the team.

In a statement on the Rocky & Kook Facebook page the team say: "It's time for our last goodbyes.

"The last four years have been amazing, but we are devastated to announce that Rocky & Kook will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday April 27.

"We dared to live a dream that will leave us with memories we will treasure forever.

"Unfortunately we had to make this decision due to overheads we simply cannot sustain at this difficult time for independent high street shops.

"To everyone who has supported us, we love you loads."

In May 2016, Rocky & Kook told the Bucks Herald they were concerned independent shops in Aylesbury were under threat due to what they believed were 'unfair' business rates.

Kay Lewis told us then: "“It is just disappointing that the rates are so high, that does not encourage independent businesses into the town, and the ones that do come will struggle.

“Our rates are £1,300 a month, our shop is paying more in rates than some of Aylesbury’s banks.

"There doesn’t seem to be anything in place to help new businesses thrive."