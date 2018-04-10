Waterside Theatre hosts stage fighting workshop

Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre hosted a stage fighting workshop this morning (Tuesday).

The workshop saw a group of 11-18 year-olds learn about stage fighting techniques and have a go themselves.

A stage fighting workshop took place at the Waterside on April 10

A similar event focusing on theatrical stage make-up also took place.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Creative Learning Delivery Partner, Rebecca Godden said: “The interest in the workshops has been phenomenal and the quality of work produced by the participants has been very impressive.

“Due to demand we will be offering both workshops again, and look forward to giving a practical insight into the industry to many more students with a passion for theatre.”

Other workshops taking place over the coming months include two different theatrical stage make-up offerings with workshops for both ages 12-17 years and 18+ years.

There will be a dramatic artistic eyes workshop on Friday June 1 focuses on theatrical eye techniques and including the chance to experiment with professional make-up products.

A special effects make-up workshop takes place on Friday August 3 giving participants the opportunity to learn a variety of techniques to create special effects including bruises, cuts and wounds.

Before that, there is an audition masterclass with the Leading Edge Arts Project (LEAP) on Tuesday May 29 for ages 15+ which is aimed at anyone wanting to audition for drama school or refine their audition technique.

Tickets for the forthcoming workshops are on sale now by calling the theatre on 0844 871 7607.