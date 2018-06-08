Watermead woman jailed for causing death of off-duty police officer by dangerous driving

A woman has been jailed and disqualified from driving following a collision which resulted in the death of off-duty police officer Simon Caddy.

Temenuga Lyubenova, aged 34, of Watermead, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by careless driving and one count of causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured in a hearing at St Albans Crown Court on 10 May.

She was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and banned from driving for two years at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (7/6), there was no separate penalty for the offence of causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

On 26 May 2017 at approximately 7.30pm on the A413 Amersham bypass, Lyubenova was driving a black Hyundai estate when she collided with a black BMW motorcycle being ridden by off-duty Thames Valley Police roads policing officer PC Simon Caddy, who was 29 years old.

Sadly, PC Caddy died at the scene.

Investigating officer PC Sandra Terry of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Bicester, said: “This was a very sad case to investigate, but I hope that the conclusion of the court case has given the family some form of closure.

“This case again shows how one lapse in concentration can change a lot of people’s lives.”

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood added: “This was a tragic case that had a significant impact on many people.

“Simon was a hugely popular young man and police officer who will always be missed by his family, many friends and colleagues.

“My thanks go to those who investigated this case so professionally in difficult circumstances and my thoughts continue to be with those affected by Simon’s loss.”