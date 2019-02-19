Watermead residents alarmed after grey vapour spotted pluming from crematorium

Residents have been in touch with the Bucks Herald this morning, alarmed after seeing dark coloured smoke coming from the Watermead Crematorium,

The crematorium is not supposed to be active before 7am,

Residents were concerned that the smoke cause by the burning of human remains.

The Westerleigh group, who operate the crematorium have said this was down to essential maintenance of the new site.

A spokesperson from Westerleigh said: "No cremations have taken place this morning.

"It is just steam from the cremator which has been tested this morning.

"Modern filtration equipment means that no smoke is emitted from the chimney stack when a body is cremated."