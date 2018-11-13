Watermead crematorium to open its doors within weeks

The new crematorium at Watermead near Aylesbury is scheduled to open its doors within weeks according to developers.

The news was announced by developers the Westerleigh Group a day after Secretary of State James Brokenshire said he would not call in the planning application.

The crematorium is scheduled to host an average of four funerals per day, allowing slots of up to an hour for each service.

Dafydd John from the Westerleigh Group said: “The planning process has taken a number of years, but we are pleased that we can open the crematorium within the next few weeks and start to serve the local community.”

Sue Severn, chair of Watermead Parish Council, responded to the news on the All About Watermead Facebook page saying: "We have all just had the disappointing news that the crematorium application will not be called in to the Secretary of State.

"An email has been sent to Aylesbury Vale District Council planning advising that the parish council needs a short while to consider the position, and requesting that the application is returned to a planning committee meeting with public representation."