Watermead Crematorium opens

The Watermead Crematorium - which caused a planning battle between the parish council and developers has now opened.

Having been through Aylesbury Vale District Council’s planning committee, planning permission was granted in December 2018.

The Westerleigh Group, which operates the site said they are looking forward to providing families in the community with a ‘much needed alternative option to existing crematoria’.

Dafydd John, CEO of Westerleigh Group said “The democratic planning process has taken a number of years and we are delighted to finally open. We have a committed and highly trained team in place who are ready to hold services and provide the highest standards of funeral care to bereaved families from Aylesbury and the surrounding areas”.

Mr John continued “Teams at Westerleigh’s crematoria always work hard to become an integral part of the local community. We would like to be seen as a force for good in Aylesbury, providing an essential service to local families”.

The Westerleigh Group says that the facility has been designed and finished to a high standard to ensure that families can have a peaceful setting for their service. Services will be at one hour intervals, which gives families more time to say goodbye and to hold a personalised service without feeling rushed.

Crematorium Manager and local resident Heather Dyson has been busy showing funeral directors, clergy and families around the site in recent days and said: “Feedback from those who have visited the site has been very positive. We are eager to deliver an excellent service to bereaved families at this most difficult time in their lives”.