Watermead care home put into special measures after it is rated inadequate

A care home in Aylesbury has been put into special measures after the Care Quality Commission rated it as unsafe, ineffective and poorly-led.

Lakeside Care Home, based in Watermead, was slammed by inspectors in a report published recently following a three-day unannounced visit in January.

The care home, which provides nursing care for up to 53 older people, is based at Brambling in Aylesbury.

In their report, the Care Quality Commission say the service was not safe highlighting that 'people’s medicines were not appropriately managed, risks to people were not mitigated, safe care was not promoted and people were not safeguarded from abuse.'

The CQC also rates the service inadequate for effectiveness highlighting that 'people were supported by staff who were not suitably inducted, trained and supervised in their roles.'

The area of leadership was also rated inadequate with the CQC highlighting that 'the service was not appropriately managed and monitored to ensure that safe care was provided.'

Two areas - care and responsiveness - were told they required improvement, while inspectors did highlight some positives saying - 'some people described staff as kind and caring' 'patients privacy was promoted' and 'people had access to activities.'

Responding to the report, Simon Dennis, a director of Lakeside Care Home said: "We are disappointed by the findings of the report and are working with the CQC to make improvements.

"A lot of the problems identified were administration-based and we have put an action plan in place.

"If the inspectors came back tomorrow we are confident they would find no issues with the home."

You can read the full report online at https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-304007669