Water main explodes in Crendon Road last night

Thames Valley police arrived at the scene of what looked like a geyser last night, as a water main exploded on Crendon Road near Chearsley last night

Thames Valley Police posted to their facebook page: "Crendon road between Long Crendon and Chearsley is closed in both directions due to a burst water main, please find alternative routes until Thames water arrive to tame this water fountain!"

Transport for Buckinghamshire said: "The closure on Chearsley Road, Long Crendon by Thames Water was due to a burst water main. The road was reopened just after 9:30am this morning (13th)."

Thames Water said: "We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by a burst to a 10-inch diameter pipe in Crendon Road on Tuesday evening (Feb 12).

"Our engineers responded quickly and stopped the water flowing as soon as they arrived.

"We’re now planning to carry our repairs to the pipe with as minimal disruption as possible.”