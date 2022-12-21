Water leaks cause floods at premises across Bucks and Milton Keynes as pipes freeze and thaw
These types of incidents can be common during longer periods of cold temperatures, such as those experienced last week
Firefighters have been called to numerous incidents involving internal flooding due to water leaks, across Bucks and Milton Keynes.
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service responded to calls right across the area last weekend (December 16 to 18), including Milton Keynes, Bletchley, Aylesbury, Waddesdon, Stoke Hammond, Princes Risborough, Winslow, Buckingham, Marlow and High Wycombe.
Advertisement
These types of incidents can be common during longer periods of cold temperatures, such as those experienced last week, when water in pipes, radiators and water tanks freezes and subsequently thaws.
Bucks Fire & Rescue urges people to plan and prepare for extreme weather and temperature fluctuations by following Met Office advice to be WeatherReady.
Weather Ready is a year-round campaign to help people and communities prepare for and cope with severe weather, providing tips and guidance on simple actions people can take to reduce the impact of severe weather on their lives.