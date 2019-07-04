Water babies help raise £25,000 for Tommy's charity

Little swimmers from across Aylesbury are celebrating a successful ‘Splashathon’, after raising almost £25,000 for Tommy’s, who fund research into the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

New-borns, toddlers and pre-schoolers at Booker Park School and the MS Centre, in Wendover, swam a sponsored width of the pool – in full pirate and princess gear! – in a bid to raise funds for the national baby charity.

Peppa pig also made an appearance

Children as young as just a few weeks old have been swimming for sponsorship and collecting donations from family and friends. From the 24 -30 June, little ones and parents alike donned their eye patches and tiaras, to take on the challenge.

So far, Splashathons across Bucks and Beds has resulted in a whopping fundraising total of £24,892 – and donations are still coming in!

A very special guest made an appearance at pools across the county. Peppa Pig – the official partner of the nationwide Splashathon events – dropped in to congratulate the children on their tremendous efforts.

Tamsin Brewis, who runs Water Babies Bucks and Beds, is proud to support the life-changing work done by Tommy’s and says she is thankful to the families across Aylesbury for their dedication to the cause.

She said: “Tommy’s makes such an impact for families around the country who have suffered the loss of a baby.

"As well as funding research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, Tommy’s provide pregnancy health information to parents, so our donations will go towards funding both research and training for the Tommy’s team.

"The funds will also contribute to building another specialist centre. Sadly, a lot of parents who bring their little ones to swim with us have been through the loss of a child, which makes it all the more important to us. We’re all pleased to support the charity and raise as much as we can – thank you very much to all of our swimmers!”

Water Babies Splashathon events across the UK have raised a whopping £750k for Tommy’s.

Don’t worry – there’s still time to donate! If you’d like to support Tamsin and everyone at Water Babies in their fundraising efforts for Tommy’s, visit:

