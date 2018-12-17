Watches and cash stolen from Wendover home

Three watches and what police describe as 'a large amount of cash' was stolen from a home in Wendover.

The break-in happened at a property on Aylesbury Road on Tuesday December 11 between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Police say entry to the property was forced through the rear patio door and a large amount of money was stolen, alongside three watches.

Following the burglary, police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the incident or seen someone acting suspiciously in the area.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Carolyn Bailey, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information about what happened to please come forward.”

She went on to ask anyone with CCTV cameras in the local area to review the footage as they might have captured something.

To get in touch, call 101 quoting ‘43180378788’ or make a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/something-youve-seen-or-heard

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.