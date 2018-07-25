Watch this big friendly celebration of Bucks' own Roald Dahl - and learn about the artist who crafted it entirely from Mr Kipling cakes!

To celebrate Bucks' author Roald Dahl a food artist has crafted this magnificent BFG - entirely from Mr Kipling cakes.

Food artist, Michelle Wibowo, has unveiled one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved characters; The BFG, made entirely from Mr Kipling cakes.

Sitting on a bench at the top of Primrose Hill, The life-sized BFG measured a ‘gigantuous’ 7.32 metres tall from head to toe, four times the size of a human. The ‘splendiferous’ sculpture was built using 7,500 Mr Kipling cakes, weighing a whopping half a tonne and took more than 200 hours to create.

Roald Dahl lived and worked in Great Missenden and penned some of the world's favourite children's books - including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Twits. There are Roald Dahl museums in both Aylesbury and Great Missenden.

And his legacy lives on in cake form - in the commission which was made to celebrate the new limited edition Mr Kipling and Roald Dahl range.

The edible BFG was enjoyed by families and passers-by, who gazed in amazement at the ‘scrumdiddlyumptious’ Mr Kipling cakes covering his entire body.

Michelle Wibowo, food artist, and cake and sugar sculptor, said: “It was a pleasure to create such a loved character using some of Britain’s most iconic cakes. The sculpture included a range of cakes, including traditional Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewells to new The BFG’s Strawbunkle and Cream Fancies.”

