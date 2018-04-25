WATCH: The Bucks Herald has a brand new look!

This week The Bucks Herald has a brand new look - and we are really excited to find out what you think.

It’s out on the news stands today, and here’s a note from editor Hayley O’Keeffe about the new changes...

Dear Reader,

Welcome to this week’s Bucks Herald...and there have been a few changes following feedback from our readers. We really hope that you like it.

Inside, there are more in-depth news stories, more of your views in a new-look letters page, along with vox pops and four columnists. We’ve also expanded our entertainment section to give you more choices of how to spend your free time.

One of the main reasons we wanted to change how the paper looks is to get more of your important news in, and I was so happy to be able to dedicate a whole double page to those wonderful St George’s Day pictures this week.

Days like this, when you see your hard work come off the presses looking updated and fresh are positive days indeed. But as always, the most important aspect of producing a newspaper is the reaction of readers.

If there is something else that you would like featured in The Bucks Herald, please let me know. You can get in touch with me at hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk or call 01296 619718.