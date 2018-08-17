WATCH: Aylesbury youngsters put on a great show as they perform at Disneyland Paris

Pupils from Aylesbury’s Spotlight Musical Theatre School performed on an international stage last weekend when they demonstrated their talents in front of a packed audience at world-famous theme park Disneyland Paris.

The team of 29 children performed a selection of songs from the film The Greatest Showman on the Videopolis stage.

Jessica Cox, director of Spotlight said: “I’m immensely proud of all the fantastically talented children who put so much effort and energy into this performance.

“The atmosphere in the Videopolis audience was electric and it was amazing to receive a standing ovation.

“I honestly couldn’t expect any more from the children.”

The performances wwere part of the Disney Performing Arts On Stage programme.

They were the culmination of months of rehearsals and followed the school’s selection after a two-step audition process.