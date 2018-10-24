Watch as Aylesbury panto stars and community groups strut their stuff in video

The promotional video for this year's Aylesbury Waterside Theatre pantomime 'Peter Pan' has been released today (Wednesday).

The video is entitled 'This is Smee' which is the official song of this year's Aylesbury panto 'Peter Pan.'

The video stars La Voix and young soloist Isabella Dunstall and features appearances from other members of the cast plus members of a whole host of community organisations and groups from across Aylesbury Vale, who are all listed in the credits at the end of the video.

The words to This is Smee are a parody of the song This is Me from the musical The Greatest Showman.

Performances of Peter Pan run at the Waterside from December 7 to 31 and tickets are on sale now with general prices ranging from £11.75 to £30.

For more details visit www.atgtickets.com/shows/peter-pan/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

