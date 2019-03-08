Warning of travel disruption in Winslow until Wednesday due to emergency power works

Bucks County Council has warned of travel disruption in Winslow until Wednesday March 13

Western Power are currently doing emergency works on the A413 near the junction for Great Horwood Road.

Bucks County Council said: "The works are ongoing and more disruption is likely for this afternoon’s school run, rush hour and into early next week.

"The work is essential in order to maintain a power supply to residents and businesses in Winslow and requires two-way traffic lights which will be manned 24 hours a day."

The repairs will be completed by Wednesday March 13 but the council say: "Delays in the area are expected, particularly at busy times, so please plan ahead and be patient while these essential repairs are carried out."