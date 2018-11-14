Walking nativity comes to Steeple Claydon

Claydon Churches Together is preparing for its fourth annual nativity through the streets.

The walking nativity, which takes place on Sunday December 2, will have all the features of previous years with shepherd Keith Howard leading his sheep through the streets and publican Clive opening his inn to Mary and Jesus.

Postmistress Trevi will be announcing the delivery of the Royal Mail and youngsters from Claydon Academy will be performing alongside rapping and beat boxing shepherds.

There will be a surprise twist to this year's show but that is being kept under wraps.

Anyone watching, particularly youngsters, can join in with proceedings by dressing as shepherds or angels or being part of the shepherds scene.

The event is the brainchild of local resident Sheila Marshall who said: "Santa always comes round the village giving out presents so I decided I wanted to do something different that would also help bring the meaning of Christmas across.

"The Methodist Chapel, Anglican Church and the Highway Church at Marsh Gibbon all get involved and it's a great re-telling of the Christmas story.

"This year we have drummers and pipers participating and it is great to see that the event is going from strength to strength."

The nativity starts at 5pm from outside the village's fish and chip shop.