Waddesdon to create 'a riot of colour' in this years summer gardens

The new gardens designs will focus on a theme of 'the tropics' with the additions of lilies and gladioli, and will also feature a mowed maze this summer.

This summer, Waddesdon’s gardeners aim to create a riot of colour, with flamboyant Victorian bedding, a tropical forest, and the unusual appearance of lilies and gladioli in the

The new grass maze

Rose Garden.

Here's a link to our handy guide of what's on at Waddesdon this summer:

https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/whats-on/waddesdon-manor-announces-brilliant-line-up-of-events-to-suit-all-tastes-for-april-and-may-1-8864783?page=4

This summer’s carpet bedding design on the Parterre is based on ‘Auriculas’, one of the paintings on display in the summer exhibition: ‘Brought to Life: Eliot Hodgkin Rediscovered’

(Sat 25 May – Sun 20 Oct). The striking design and brilliant colours lend themselves perfectly to this piece of garden art, in which an incredibly complex selection of plants will be

used to recreate the traditional still life painting.

Head Gardener Mike Buffin said: "This explosion of colour will transport visitors to the vibrant landscapes of the tropics, with hot pinks, lime greens and purple bringing something slightly

different to the grounds this year.

"I recommend visiting in June to see it at its best, though the slightly unconventional inclusion of lilies and gladioli in amongst the softer shades of the

Rose Garden will be breathtaking, and are definitely worthy of a return visit in the late summer months."

The tropical foliage plants will be striking during the summer, complementing the bright, bold and exotic bedding around the wider grounds.

In particular, visitors should keep an eye out for the unexpected appearance of bananas, as well as canna lilies according to the National Trust.

They added: " For a more rounded sensory experience that will transport you back to your childhood, head to the rose garden, where the perfumed air and pastel shades create a mid-summer haven.

"The addition of lilies will mean the Rose Garden is particularly aromatic later in the season. As you wander back towards the House, feel the crinkly surface of the ferns, with their rough

shaggy bark."

Situated just below the carpet bedding is an area that visitors often miss; during the summer months the Frog Fountain will be home to marginal aquatic plants.

This impressive area of the garden looks out onto wider parkland, offering visitors a different outlook of the Visitors can also enjoy the permanent display of outdoor statuary and an Aviary which houses endangered species of bird, and from June to September the new addition of a ‘Mowed Maze’.

Waddesdon is introducing a series of new garden events to appeal to garden experts and novices alike.

There’s a range of activities to choose from, including walks that explore the creation of flamboyant spring colour with Waddesdon’s Gardens Manager, Mike Buffin, and weekly Wednesday tours of the Dairy Water Garden and Eythrope’s Walled Garden (booking essential).

For more information, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/waddesdon