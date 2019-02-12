Waddesdon Manor holding open day for volunteers

As part of a search for volunteers to work in the house and gardens, Waddesdon Manor is holding a volunteering open event on Friday March 1.

The open morning takes place between 10.30am and 12.30pm and gives visitors and interested volunteers the chance to find out directly from those who are already involved what it is like to work at the National Trust property.

The team of volunteers at Waddesdon Manor

The event includes tours with a member of the gardens team at either 10.30am or 11.30am or a tour behind the scenes of the house at either 11am or 12noon.

Helen Franklin, volunteer manager at Waddesdon Manor said: “We’d be lost without our team of volunteers here at Waddesdon.

"They do the most wonderful job of helping us engage with visitors, and we’re so grateful to have them as part of our team.

"Volunteers don’t need any specific experience, but an interest in Waddesdon and the National Trust, along with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn are a must!”

The main role for garden volunteers is to keep the grounds and gardens immaculate and it could include pruning, bedding, working in the glasshouse, hedging or even using light machinery.

House volunteers aim to make the house and its collections come alive for visitors and that role can include answering questions on items in the house, helping families with trails or explaining how best to enjoy a visit.

To find out more and register your attendance for the open day visit https://waddesdon.org.uk/whats-on/volunteer-open-day

Alternatively, if you’re interested in volunteering but can’t attend the event email volunteering manager Helen Franklin - helen.franklin@waddesdon.org.uk