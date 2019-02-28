Waddesdon Manor announces details of public tours of Eythrope walled garden

Waddesdon Manor has announced details of a series of public tours of its walled garden at Eythrope, which begin in May.

The garden is part of the Eythrope estate, which was bought by Alice de Rothschild in 1875.

Aerial view of the Eythrope garden at Waddesdon Manor

Today it is the private residence of Lord Rothschild - and is only opened very occasionally for charity.

The tours will be the first time the garden has been open to the public on such a scale.

Described by Gregory Long, President Emeritus of the New York Botanical Garden, as ‘the perfect dream of a place’, the four-acre walled kitchen garden at Eythrope is described as 'a rare example of a large scale working private garden in the 21st century.'

Created in the late 19th century by Miss Alice de Rothschild, Eythrope's walled garden was redesigned by Lady Mary Keen in the 1990s.

Eythrope now supplies produce and flowers to the Rothschild family, the Five Arrows Hotel, Waddesdon’s Manor Restaurant and the monthly artisan food market.

Suzie Hanson, head gardener at Eythrope said: "These tours offer a rare chance to share the secrets and delights of this remarkable garden with fellow garden enthusiasts.

"We look forward to introducing them to the 44 varieties of apple and 13 varieties of tomato we grow, alongside the 4,193 plants we propagate each year.

"Whether you’re a home gardener, a garden historian searching out old traditions or a professional hoping to learn new tricks, we’re confident that a visit to Eythrope will both intrigue and inspire."

The gardens are looked after by a team of eight, who collectively boast 134 years of experience at Eythrope, with vegetable gardener Paul having dedicated the last 40 years of his career to this private garden.

The tours take place on the following dates between May and October - all Wednesdays - May 15, June 12, June 19, July 10, July 17, August 14, August 21, September 18, October 16.

Each tour lasts 90 minutes, and includes either a two-course lunch or afternoon tea, inspired by Eythrope’s produce, at Waddesdon’s Manor Restaurant.

Tours are £40 for adults and can also be arranged for groups.

To book or to find out more call 01296 820414.