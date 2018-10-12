Waddesdon hosts bake off in aid of Bucks Young Carers

A bake-off event was held at Waddesdon Manor earlier this month for the estate's chosen charity for 2018 - Bucks Young Carers.

Staff and volunteers based at the estate baked cakes for the event across five categories - Victoria Sponge, Chocolate based, Vegetable based, Waddesdon Inspired and Free From with the winning creation in each case decided by Waddesdon's head pastry chef Craig Clark.

Guests are wowed by some of the cakes at the Waddesdon Bake Off event

There were plenty of creative flavourings particularly in the Vegetable category where cakes included ‘Pea and Vanilla’ and ‘Parsnip and Coconut’ while the ‘Waddesdon Inspired’ category drew some 'showstopper' creations, based on the artwork and everyday goings-on at Waddesdon.

The event was not a direct fundraiser however through staff and volunteer supporting this event and others, including a mass walk around the estate and a day of voluntary gardening work, the Rothschild Foundation will make a donation at the end of the calendar year to Bucks Young Carers.

Bucks Young Carers is a charity that supports children and young people in the county who have a caring role and members of the Young Carers were invited to the bake off to sample the array of cakes on offer.

A total of 43 cakes were entered with the winners as follows:

Crowds enjoy the Waddesdon bake off event

Vegetable-based - Jane Boylin

Chocolate - Helen Azoia

Inspired by Waddesdon - Emma Hatcher

Victoria Sponge - Peter Davies

The winner of the chocolate cake category at the Waddesdon Bake Off event

Free From - Marlena Nuernberger-Walle

Photos by Adam Hollier.