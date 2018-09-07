Waddesdon feels the heat in two day chilli bonanza

Thousands descended on Waddesdon Manor last weekend as the two day Chilli Fest got off to a flier.

Hundreds of vendors showed up to show off their most firey chillis, along with many niche and unique food stuffs which delighted revellers over the weekend.

Handpicked exhibitors, all passionate about chilli, brought the best of local artisan producers as well as some of the nation’s best loved independent traders from across the country.

Chloe Wells, communications officer for Waddesdon Manor said: “The weekend was a massive success, and we’re so pleased as everyone seems to have had a really great time (and thank goodness for such wonderful weather) - how lucky were we?!”

Simon Wales, Waddesdon’s general manager, said nearly 13,000 visitors descended on the grounds of the National Trust House across the weekend, which management say they were absolutely delighted with!

They said: “We’re thrilled with the success of Waddesdon’s busiest ever Chilli Fest this year. This was a great end to our summer season, and hopefully we’ve given nearly 13,000 people a weekend to remember.”

Waddesdon Manor Chilli Festival - pictured are Harvey Mills and Reuben Goss (both aged 9) with the worlds hottest chilli 'Carolina Reaper' PNL-180309-090818009

