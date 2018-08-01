Wackyworld comes to Stoke Mandeville

The exciting fast paced inflatable obstacle course will come to Stoke Mandeville Stadium on the 8 and 9 September.

The owners say: "All you need is kids with plenty of energy & a camera for selfies.

"Expect Total Wipeout, Extreme Hungry Hippo's, Assault Courses, Gladiator Duels + much much more.

"We have sessions for kids, battle as a family or take on your bestie in our adult only sessions."

To book your tickets, visit: https://www.wackyworld.co.uk/collections/events/products/stoke-mandeville-8-9th-september