VIDEO: Police and forensics on the scene as Buckingham Street in Aylesbury is cordoned off

Police and forensic officers are in Aylesbury town centre this morning after a section of Buckingham Street was cordoned off.

Our video shows a number of police officers on the scene, which has been cordoned off between Prezzo/Buckingham Bikes and up to the mini roundabout.

Buckingham Street is cordoned off

Forensic officers were at the scene taking photographs while a police officer manning the cordon said: “We cannot discolse anything at this time” when asked about the incident.

Speculation is that an incident took place overnight but police are yet to confirm the reason for the cordon.

Access to the town centre for cars, taxis and buses will be restricted until the cordon is lifted.

More on this as we get it.