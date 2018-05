Crowds of delighted onlookers headed to Haddenham and Thame Parkway today (Thursday) to admire the majestic Flying Scotsman steam locomotive as she pounded her way through the Bucks countryside on her way to the Spires of Oxford.

Local photographer Mike Fuggle said: “It never fails to impress me how excited people get watching a steam locomotive, more so everyone’s favourite the Flying Scotsman, and today she did not disappoint.”