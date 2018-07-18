VIDEO: Aylesbury's Zoe through to finals on The Voice Kids - and she's performing at The Waterside Theatre too!

A teenager from Aylesbury is rubbing shoulders with the stars after getting through on The Voice Kids last night.

13 year-old Zoe Forward from Aylesbury, last night appeared on ITV’s The Voice Kids and has successfully made it through to this week’s battles.

Zoe Forward appearing on the show

Zoe sang Wade in the Water by Eva Cassidy (a video of the performance is above), and was chosen by singer songwriter Will.I.Am to complete his team who will battle it out this week ahead of Saturday evening’s live final to win £30,000 towards their music education, and a family trip to Disneyland Paris.

Next month Zoe will be swapping TV for stage as she takes part in Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s second Stage Experience project of Whistle Down the Wind. The youth theatre project in collaboration with Vivo D’Arte will see a 100-strong cast of talented young theatre lovers bring the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber story to life after an intensive rehearsal period of just nine days.