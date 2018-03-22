Vegetable oil spillage causes disruptions in Stone

Firefighters in Stone founds themselves in a rather slippery situation this morning..

Bucks and MK Fire have revealed that they were called out to a rather unusual situation this morning on Oxford Road, in Stone.

They may have found it... a rather slippery slope, as 500 litres of Vegetable oil waste leaked from a lorry, soaking the road surface.

The fire log reads: "Firefighters used an environmental protection kit after about 500 litres of vegetable oil waste leaked from a lorry, Oxford Road, Stone.

"One appliance and crew from Aylesbury and an officer attended."

