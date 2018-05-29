Vale schools that will perform in Dame Darcey Bussell’s dancing competition announced

The schools that will perform in the Magic of the Dance competition as part of Aylesbury WhizzFizzFest have been announced.

The seven schools that will perform in front of the public and the former Strictly Come Dancing judge have been revealed.

There are two teams from Aylesbury High School - Year 7 and Year 8, plus teams of pupils from Bedgrove Junior School, Brill C of E Combined School, Cuddington & Dinton C of E School, St. Michael’s C of E Combined School and Waddesdon Village Primary School.

The teams will perform a DDMIX dance fitness routine in front of Dame Darcey and an audience of 500 guests.

There will also be a performance by Dame Darcey and her own dancers.

The school finalists were chosen by Dame Darcey after submitting video entries of themselves performing one of her routines.

Dame Darcey said: “I was delighted with the effort and energy that had gone into each dance fitness routine and I can’t wait to see them perform on the day.”

The winning school will receive a Magic of the Dance trophy and a photo of themselves with Dame Darcey, as well as the opportunity to perform at the Christmas light switch-on ceremony in Aylesbury town centre on Thursday November 15.

The dance competition was open to all schools in the Aylesbury Vale area and invited Years 3-8, with a group size between 24-30 pupils, to perform and record a simple and fun DDMIX dance fitness routine, chosen by Dame Darcey, in a variety of dance styles.

The Magic of the Dance Competition at WhizzFizzFest is a ticketed event and will be held in the main marquee at Market Square in Aylesbury town centre at 3pm on Saturday June 30.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children.

Competitors families are now being offered up to two tickets each, and any unsold tickets will go back on general sale on Friday June 1 at www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk