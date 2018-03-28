Vale Lottery offers players chance to win family trip to legoland!

Vale Lottery is hopping into spring by launching a special prize draw - offering players who are signed up before 8pm on Saturday 5 May the chance to win an ‘all inclusive’ family ticket to Legoland Windsor.

The success of Vale Lottery just keeps growing.

Now in its third year, it continues to prove an excellent way to support local good causes, having raised more than £140,000 for sports clubs, animal charities, theatre groups, disability charities and more than 30 schools.

Over 180 good causes are already registered to Vale Lottery, each benefitting from the invaluable funds provided by players’ support.

And it’s not just the good causes that win. To date, Vale Lottery has given away more than £23,000 in prizes and there’s a potential £25,000 jackpot up for grabs each week.

“We’re really excited to be able to launch another fantastic prize draw to inspire more residents to sign up to Vale Lottery.

"The chance to win a family trip to Legoland is a great way of thanking our existing players as well as introducing a perfect time for residents to get involved and support the local good causes on our doorstep,” said Councillor Janet Blake, Cabinet Member for Commercialisation and Business Transformation.

Tickets for Vale Lottery cost just £1 a week, with 60p from every ticket going directly to local good causes (that’s more than double the amount donated per pound by the National Lottery, which gives just 28p), with the balance going to running costs and prizes.

Players can choose their cause and buy their tickets at www.valelottery.co.uk where organisations can also find out more and register.