Vale lottery celebrates its third birthday

The Vale lottery celebrated its third birthday today (Friday) and performer La Voix was invited to join in with the festivities.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist and star of pantomime Peter Pan joined in the celebrations alongside members of some of the charities and good causes that the lottery supports,

La Voix wishes the lottery a happy birthday!

The Vale lottery was set up as the UK's first online local authority lottery in November 2015 by Aylesbury Vale District Council.

AVDC chairman Cllr Sue Renshell introduced a few of the charities that benefit from the lottery before saying: "This has been another great year for the Vale Lottery, with even more causes signed up”

“The Vale Lottery has generated more than £200,000 since launching in 2015.”

Karen Munson from Friends of Stoke Mandeville Combined School said: "We use the funds for a variety of activities for the children.

La Voix preparing to cut the Vale lottery birthday cake!

"Recently we have bought some robots for the school which help the children with their coding, which is obviously a skill which will become more and more important as they grow up.

“It's a way to gain invaluable funds for helping to support education in an environment where funding is being cut”

Anne Burroughs (chair) and Andrew Farrow (committee representative) represented the Aylesbury branch of Parkinson's UK.

Anne said: “We are always looking for ways to raise funds and as we don't receive funding from Parkinson's UK we have to be independent on finding ways to support our activities.

AVDC chairman Sue Renshell wishes the Vale lottery a happy birthday

“The Vale lottery is a wonderful way of knowing that once we've sold our tickets we would have this steady income coming through.”

More than 200 causes benefit from the Vale lottery.

The Bucks Herald caught up with La Voix after the event to ask about getting involved with the Vale lottery.

La Voix said: “I've moved very recently to the area from London, doing the pantomime I got asked if I would like to be involved with the Vale lottery.

“I was delighted to be involved, I think it's fantastic and it supports multiple causes.

“It was like a one stop shop for me, it's so hard sometimes for people to pick a certain charity to be affiliated with or to give to and the Vale lottery supports just so many that it was a no brainer for me”

Speaking briefly about Peter Pan La Voix said: “We are in the thick of rehearsals right now.

"This is my third year in a row at Aylesbury Waterside and I think that this is the best one I've been involved with yet.”