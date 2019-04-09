Vale groups raise money for people affected by cyclone Idai

Two groups from Aylesbury Vale have raised £52 through a name a duck competition for people affected by cyclone Idai.

The Wednesday Club in Waddesdon and The Monday Contact Club in Fairford Leys took part in a name a duck competition with funds raised sent to the Disaster Emergency Committee to be passed on to the people of Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe who were impacted by a tropical cyclone last month.

The fundraiser was the brainchild of Paula Kinsella, the manager at the Wednesday club, who went to the charity shop and brought a fluffy yellow duck for £3.25.

Paula wrote 52 names on a sheet of paper and asked members of both the Wednesday Club and the Monday Contact Club to pick a name for £1 a go.

A total of £52 was raised, and the winning name was Flynn, which was chosen by Tess Magennis who is the deputy manager at the Monday Club.

Paula said: "One member of the Wednesday Club Doreen has a daughter in law from Malawi and it was with the daughter in laws family and country in mind that I decided we had to help.

"The generosity of all the members of both clubs really will help those in the countries affected."