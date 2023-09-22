Vacancy for new town councillor for Buckingham South ward
There is currently a vacancy for a new Buckingham Town Councillor in the Buckingham South ward following the resignation of Councillor Sue Hetherington.
If by Friday 6th October 2023, a request for an election to fill the vacancy is made in writing to the Returning Officer, Buckinghamshire Council, The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, Bucks HP19 8FF or via email to [email protected]** by TEN electors for the Buckingham South ward, then an election will be held to fill the vacancy, otherwise the vacancy will be filled by co-option.
**Residents of the Buckingham South ward who wish to request an election must include their names, addresses, and a signature and if using the email address we recommend sending a scanned copy of the request.