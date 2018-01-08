‘Uproar’ in Aston Clinton as planning application submitted to close pub and build houses in its place

A petition has been started in Aston Clinton to save a village pub which could be closed and replaced by new houses.

Residents are angry that The Rothschild Arms is set to be closed down by brewery Punch Taverns.

A planning application has been submitted for the pub building to be converted into two terraced houses.

As part of the application, land on the opposite side of the road which is currently used as the pub’s beer garden and car park would be converted into three terraced two storey houses.

The brewers say that ‘the pub is not viable’ but Liz Tubb from the group PACVE (Protect Aston Clinton’s Village Environment) said that the plans had caused ‘uproar’ in the village.

Liz said: “The brewers want to build houses on the site which has caused uproar.

“PACVE started a Facebook campaign on December 28 and as of January 8 360 people have made objections.

“The Rothschild Arms is a thriving pub and the current landlords have transformed it.

“It supports a lot of local events and organisations plus the local branch of the Royal British Legion.”

Liz claims that some of the points in the brewery’s viability study are ‘rubbish.’

She said: “Their study says that drinkers should go to The Five Bells in Weston Turville which is nonsensical.

“It also says that people could go to the Aston Clinton social club - well that’s been closed for a couple of years!”

Consultation on the plans runs until January 25 with a decision set to be made by February 5.

For more details about the application visit the Aylesbury Vale District Council planning portal at www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk.