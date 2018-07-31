UPDATED: Shanly Homes apologises for disruption caused by burst water main in Aylesbury

Shanly Homes has apologised for the disruption caused by a burst water main in Aylesbury town centre which led to some properties being without water for 12 hours.

Properties in the HP19, HP20 and HP21 postcodes were affected after a water main burst in the Exchange Street/High Street area of the town yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Shanly Homes have now admitted responsibility for the incident with a spokesperson saying: "A water leak occurred yesterday at our site at the former Dayla premises, Aylesbury.

"It was caused through accidental damage to a water main by a contractor conducting groundworks at the site. The work was being carried out under licence from the local authority and Thames Water.

“A Thames Water team was on site within an hour of the leak happening and the problem has now been remedied. It is our highest priority to ensure that all site works are carried out with a minimum of impact on the local community and we apologise for any inconvenience that this incident may have caused.”

Thames Water said in a statement: "We worked through the night to repair the water pipe, which was damaged by a third party who were digging nearby, and finished the job in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

"At that point water supplies for those who had no water or low pressure returned to normal. We provided bottled water to those customers whose supplies were affected but have now closed down the collection point as all supplies are back to normal.”

Several businesses across the Vale were forced to shut early last night while organisations including Bucks County Council were also affected. As well as repairing the burst main Thames Water also repaired a damaged sewer pipe.

It is not known how many people were impacted but Thames Water said they were contacted by 259 customers reporting low pressure or no water.