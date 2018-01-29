UPDATED: Power restored to homes in the Vale

Around 550 homes across Aylesbury Vale that were affected by a power cut this afternoon (Monday) have had it restored as of 4.30pm.

UK Power Networks say they became aware of a power outage just after 2pm which they described as an ‘area problem’.

According to UK Power Networks website the areas affected were Butler’s Cross, Great Kimble and Little Kimble.

The Aylesbury Vale District Council Twitter feed earlier reported that properties in the Gatehouse and Rabans Lane industrial areas of Aylesbury were affected.

The Bucks Herald offices, based just off Rabans Lane, were not affected by the problems.

A UK Power Networks statement said: “The issue affected 550 customers and was caused by an overhead cable fault in the Creslow Way and Oxford Road area, which our engineers diverted the power around.

“We’re really sorry for any disruption this caused.”